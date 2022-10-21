A young Nigerian man made his mother feel special in the market on her birthday as he presented gifts to her in a glamorous way

The celebrant was very happy when she saw her framed portrait presented to her alongside a bouquet of N500 notes

Many TikTokers who watched the amazing video were wowed by the show of love between the mother and son

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A young man with the TikTok handle, @augustinranking168, showed his mother much love on her birthday in a video. Without telling her what he had planned, the young man, with other people, took gifts to her shop.

They all walked in a procession to where the woman was sitting in front of the foodstuffs she sells in the market.

The mother was so happy to receive the gifts from him. Photo source: TikTok/@augustinranking168

Source: UGC

Amazing birthday gifts

In the TikTok video, the son, who was with a Bluetooth speaker, brought a bottle of wine and a bouquet made with N500 notes. The woman was so joyful.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

After placing her cake beside her, a lady lit the candle on it up, and the son placed down the wine before the mother was handed her bouquet.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has stirred over 500 comments with close to 20,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

ashantibab0 said:

"Happy birthday to you more life and prosperity."

Rike said:

"Pls next time no give that gal matches to light."

Uwadinma Ebube said:

"You did the right thing and may God bless you."

favour 32 said:

"Please make her proud she is your life."

Jessy said:

"Followed u cos of how u surprise her, may God bless our mothers."

Manye said:

"That’s so touching. God continue to bless you."

Tony magabush said:

"God bless you."

Man surprises his mother on her birthday

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Nigerian man showed his mother great love on her birthday. In a video, he showed the many scrap irons he sourced from dump sites.

Before he set down to make a great artwork from the scraps, he washed them thoroughly. He then went ahead to weld them.

A part of the clip showed the numbers 50 he had already drawn out on an iron stencil. He followed the sketch to make perfect numbers from the metals.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng