A beautiful woman took to social media to announce a change in her dating preferences that left many netizens surprised

According to Twitter user @Ma_Dlamini_ rich men are arrogant and she is now looking to be with a broke guy

While some were left baffled by her statement, many interested men did not miss out on the chance to shoot their shot

A South African woman piqued many of her suitors’ interests after taking to social media to make it known that she was done with rich men.

Many men were left feeling hopeful after a beautiful woman said she was looking to date a broke guy. Image: @Ma_Dlamini_/Twitter

Twitter user @Ma_Dlamini_ posted a stunning image of herself rocking a subtle makeup look and her hair all done along with a caption that raised several eyebrows.

She tweeted:

“I want a broke guy. Rich ones are arrogant.”

In an age that pushes for women to “know their worth” and "find an established man", the young woman’s dating preference came as a surprise to many of her online friends, but even more so, the perfect opportunity for her admirers who thought they didn’t have a chance with her.

@Pplembede wrote:

“What will you do with a broke guy? When you are beautiful like this.”

@nyambi_sibusiso replied:

“Titsatsele mine gorgeous ❤️.”

@Mpillow shared:

“Can I take you out this weekend to Dubai kodwa kuzokhokha wena mina I'm broke, kade ngithenge ikhemfa ay noCheckers wangidurela, noR350 owkaphumi‍♂️‍♂️.”

@DanMakhoana wrote:

“I’m in just the middle between Broke and Rich, it will work.”

@SphepheloZuma01 said:

“I’m very broke my sister and I live eNanda , that should do it.”

@VincitoriM replied:

“Unamanga princess. I've been trying to catch your attention in vain. Woza ngapha, I'm not totally broke but you can come. Please.”

@Sir_iBuyerSA commented:

“Get an ambitious guy, be a blessing to him, be his navigation to wealth, he will always treat you like an angel. I am lost myself, looking for a gorgeous Princess.”

