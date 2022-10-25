Mixed reactions have trailed a lady's bold video on social media revealing that she is HIV positive

The lady said she recently found out and lamented that her whole world was already falling apart

She went on to send an important message to all the persons who have had sexual intercourse with her in the past

A lady has cried out on social media after recently finding out that she is HIV positive.

Taking to TikTok, she shared a video showing the result and her next visit date for an appointment with the medics.

She recently found out about her status. Photo Credit: Jasmine Merdan, TikTok/@awwkagii

While lamenting that her world is falling apart because of her shocking discovery, the lady urged persons she had been inti*mate with to go for testing. The wording on her video read:

"If you know we've been in contact se*xually, get yourself checked out. I just found out I am positive."

Netizens tried to show her support with nice messages, urging her not to give up and that it was not the end of the world.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

giventmolemane said:

"You will be just fine stay strong and believe me u will be OK this is so encouraging and better u realized earlier while it's still HIV."

Mutshidzi Ramovha said:

"This is not something to joke about...this is an actual epidemic people are dying...nee mahn."

user7833430585742 said:

"Just tell yourself it's not the end of the world u can still achieve everything vu desired to have❤️❤️❤️❤️sending hugs and kisses."

tshepycray said:

"Not the end of the world my dear.. I know almost 7 people living with it and it’s been over 20years now, so uu are good dear."

alexnkakes said:

"It will be ok..falling down is an accident but staying down is a choice you make..we are together take care."

thembisilemokoena said:

"No world of yours is falling. I’m glad u took that first step.Now take ur meds and necessary precautions, get counselling to help u through.u ll be ok."

HIV Prevalence Still High In Ghana: Official Reports Show 23,495 Test Positive In Six Months

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that according to figures released by the National HIV/AIDS Control Programme, HIV is still prevalent in Ghana.

Programme Some 23,495 people have tested positive for the HIV disease from January to June 2022.

Health officials said although last year's half-year recorded infection of 25,545 was higher, the trend was alarming.

