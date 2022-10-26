A young Nigerian father has shown how taking care of his twins could be financially draining in a video

After looking through the limited available diapers they have at home, the man was dampened that they may run out soon

Many people praised his strength, praying that God will bless him enough to provide for his children

A short video has shown the moment a Nigerian father, @topsyde12, counted the remaining diapers they had left at home.

After making the count, he calculated how they would be shared between his newborn twins. When the man reasoned that the diapers might not last long, he held his head in his hand.

Many people praise for God's blessings on him. Photo source: TikTok/@topsyde12

Buying diapers as a father

As soon as he saw a camera secretly filming him, he smiled. Many Nigerians who commented on his post said that God will provide for him.

There were also many parents in his comment section who shared their struggle with keeping up with their babies' provisions.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 800 comments with more than 26,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

boluwatife0611 said:

"Twins...God will enrich ur pocket."

Xpensive Bernard said:

"Yes You are strong and you are better than most of your mate.indeed you are man,Kudos to you.God will continue to enrich your pocket."

ClaxxiQ said:

"We still smile when we see our gf or wife because we don’t want our partner emotion down."

Slimzzy said:

"Datz wat my husband is complaining about nw, sumtimes if it finish I will go nd buy and replace without him knowing."

Twins dance with their baby bumps

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video of two young pregnant ladies who are twins stirred massive reactions on TikTok as they both danced.

In the clip, the sisters showed off their baby bumps as they put up a choreographic performance for many to see.

They both had matching outfits, hair, and shoes on. With smiling faces, they moved their bodies to show they are really fit despite their pregnancies.

