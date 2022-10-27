A beautiful lady shared a video that showed the moment her boyfriend visited her in her parents' house without notice

The girlfriend said that she made the video, thinking the person she was going to meet was a delivery man

Many people who reacted to the lady's video said they would not like it if their boyfriend came to their parents' house

A lady, @catherine_eko01, has shared a short video of the moment her boyfriend, with whom she is in a long-distance relationship, decided to surprise her at her parents' house.

She revealed that before the surprise, the young man had called her five times already. When she eventually woke up from sleep and picked up, he told her to go outside, saying someone was waiting.

The boyfriend paid her a surprise visit. Photo source: TikTok/@catherine_eko01

Source: UGC

Confident boyfriend surprised girlfriend

@catherine_eko01 said she thought the person was a delivery man. When she got outside and opened the gate, she saw her boyfriend with a mini-travelling bag walking towards her.

The lady could not just stop laughing hard. The boyfriend said:

"You didn't see that coming, right?"

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

O.n.i.z.e said:

"No visit me for house o no try am."

Deleion Badejo said:

"Na love they give man confident."

Ro_qee_bah said:

"Who no my house tori olorun."

harmony mene asked:

"Is he moving in with you?"

She replied:

"I wish he was tho but nah he didn’t."

derah said:

"Very risky game, no try am because I no go come outside."

Mayor said:

"I be de think say na one kin big surprise all of Una de mad."

Sasha said:

"Not him hiding and then coming out…love sweet."

Tamara_denyefa said:

"He wants to do holiday in your house???"

Source: Legit.ng