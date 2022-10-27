A beautiful lady has gotten people emotional on TikTok after sharing a video flaunting her artificial leg

The young woman dressed up in a white shirt and blue shorts before proceeding to put on her artificial leg

Reacting to the viral clip shared on TikTok, some netizens queried the lady to find out how she lost one of her legs

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A beautiful young woman identified as @hassa04 on TikTok has inspired many on social media with her recent video.

Despite having only one leg, Nassa has been sharing inspiring and positive content about her life.

Lady flaunts artificial leg Photo Credit: @hassa_04/TikTok

Source: UGC

In one of her videos, the beautiful lady flaunted her artificial leg and showed fans how she rocks it daily.

After dressing up, Nassa wore the false leg and put on a huge smile while stretching her hands in the air.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media users laud Nassa

@dave092371 said:

"Beautiful smile and positive spirit at best."

@karimabdulsamed42 stated:

"Wow beautiful sister so sorry may God guide."

@godsownchild801 wrote:

"Take a bow queen, Take it away and own it."

@gloryhabdez added:

"Awww she will go places. So positive queen. Nothing stopping u from achieving ur goals."

@janetanglin55 reacted:

"Just live your life young lady."

Watch the video below:

How Did She do it? A beautiful lady with one Leg Drops Her Crutches as She Dances, Shakes her Waist in Cute Video

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a beautiful lady with one leg danced away heartily. On the internet, hearts have been warmed by a stunning amputee who radiates pleasure and delight despite her physical challenges. In a video posted online, the woman set aside her crutches and danced joyfully to a Nigerian song on one leg. Social media users were astounded by how the woman turned clockwise and shook her waist without assistance.

The short clip shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram captured the pretty lady in ripped jeans shorts and top vibing to a Nigerian song in an apartment. To the amazement of many, the pretty lady danced hard and joyfully without using her crutches, which were spotted at a corner in the apartment.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng