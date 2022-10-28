One man never expected to spend the day he proposed to his lady searching through beach sand for the ring

TikTok user @tandkay021 shared a video explaining that his fiancée jumped on him out of excitement and lost the ring

Social media users want to know if they found the ring, and some gave suggestions on how to prevent this

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Catching a proposal on camera is special… at least most of the time. One man was shattered when he popped the question, and his overly excited fiancée jumped him, losing the diamond ring he had gotten her.

While the man was glad his bae was excited, losing the ring really put a dampener on things. TikTok / @tandkay021

Source: UGC

Taking anything of value to the beach is risky business. Things go missing in seconds between the sand and the sea and are gone for eternity.

TikTok user @tandkay021 shared a clip showing him and a few others searching through the beach sand for the diamond ring he had proposed to his girlfriend.

The lady was so excited that she pounced on her man, flinging her engagement ring into the sand. What a wow!

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“I can’t make this up. We were doing engagement photos and this happens!!!! “

Social Media Users Share Their Feels In The Comments

While some people's hearts sank into their stomachs, others felt it would be a great story to tell their children one day.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@T-Gray626 said:

“That's how you know you did it right. you get a funny story to tell the kids ”

@Kelly said:

“Ok y’all they found the ring but there’s not video of it.”

@user4793393025116 said:

“Pro tip for next time: tie a string around the ring.”

@RJ said:

“I want to be notified when there is an update and they found the ring ”

@Saraa said:

“I lost mine in a lake and we paid a nine-year-old with goggles $20 to find it ♀️”

@Karie Milam said:

“This is exactly why I tied a ribbon to the ring when I did my beach proposal. If we dropped it, easy to find.”

"How My Boyfriend Looked in 2020": Lady Cooks Sweet Meals for Lover, Shares Transformation Video

A Nigerian lady, @askofkira88, had gone online to share her sweet love story in a video that includes a throwback clip of her boyfriend in 2020 when they met.

The video also showed how feeding her boyfriend benefited him and helped him grow in two years. Many commended her for caring for her partner and for her cooking skills. Netizens also wished the couple a blissful relationship.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za