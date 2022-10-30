A video of bride, @sassy_revelin, reshared on TikTok has shown the moment she ran into the hands of her of brother on her wedding day

The abroad-based brother who has not been to Nigeria in years suddenly showed up at his sister's event

Many guests present could feel the utmost joy of the bride as they rejoiced with her, capturing the moment on camera

A short video shared by @gorgeous87_ on TikTok has shown the moment a lady, @sassy_revelin, could not keep calm as she became overwhelmed with joy on her wedding day.

Without informing her, her elder brother who has been abroad for several years showed up and walked into the church during her white wedding ceremony.

Many people said that blood is truly thicker than water. Photo source: TikTok/@gorgeous87

Bride screamed at sight of brother

Immediately the lady spotted him for afar, she started screaming. The bride left her groom at the altar and ran into the embrace of his brother. It was such an emotional reunion.

They both stayed locked in a tight embrace for several seconds as people tried to capture the moment on camera.

The bride said:

"...so it been 6yrs have not seen my elder brother,even when we lost our father he couldn’t show up because of the COVID19 situationso weeks to my wedding he told me he couldn’t make it anymore..."

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered close to 3,000 comments with over one million views.

Legit.ng compile some of the reactions below:

Sonyann said:

"it was at that moment that the husband felt useless for no reason."

nelson emechebe said:

"may we not be ignored in life d way she ignored the first guy."

claraqueen said:

"only a few lucky ones get to enjoy this.hmm, some of us have strangers as family."

Jintaaahhh said:

"What’s up with the first bro looking for a hug?"

Mavis Ewura-ama Asar said:

"I love your caption "Blood is thicker than water" at that moment the husband was the watewithin sec, he was forgotten."

tutujulietbalogun said:

"see me blushing as if I know them.. blood indeed is thicker than water."

