A mischievous boy covered the living room of his parent's house and himself in black paint to the horror of Mzansi

The damage that was done was super extensive and covered a massive leather couch that looks pricey to clean

South Africans couldn't believe what they saw and sympathised with the parents who would have to foot the bill

A naughty boy stunned Mzansi peeps when he covered his family's living room and himself in black paint.

To the shock of many SA peeps, a little boy covered himself and things in his living room in black paint. Images: @kulanicool/ Twitter

Source: UGC

@kulanicool shared the clip online showing the little boy trying to clean himself after his messy adventure. The Twitter post also showed the cameraman asking what the little guy was doing, to which the child said that he was washing his hands in an oblivious way.

The damage was extensive, considering that a massive leather couch and fabric-made ottoman got covered with the difficult-to-remove substance. What truly is the icing on the cake is the toddler adorably not realizing the extent of the damage that was done.

South Africans also pointed out that the child's fate wouldn't be as pleasant if it were a black child. Peeps were utterly shocked by the clip, and some shared fire memes. See the responses below:

@Masilver_uk said:

"First few seconds, l thought this must be some cow skin leather/ fabric design until l saw that lil rascal "

@SameDeon mentioned:

"Think this is why kids are cute cz yho bayamosha then give puppy dog eyes."

@TheMayorSbu posted:

@TebzaM14 commented:

"This boy will make a good interior designer in his prime time."

@ThingzzLaOnly said:

"I dont even wanna know the outcome if it was a black family ‍♂️"

@klesetedi shared:

@CozminoNtsomi commented:

"If it was a black parent this video wouldn’t even exist "

@Nkati_ said:

"Yoh yohhhhhhhhhh yohhhhhhhh heyyyyiiii I would just cry."

Source: Briefly.co.za