A Nigerian lady has gone online to share how her boyfriend, who has been dating her for five years, dumped her after relocating abroad

The man who was always telling her he was busy told her one day that he married a foreigner so he could get his papers

Many people told the lady not to invite God into the heartbreak as she would do the same thing if she were in his situation

A young Nigerian lady with the Twitter handle @SandraOse__ has gone online to narrate how her boyfriend, Izuchukwu, broke up with her after five years of relationship.

Her tweet was in response to Nigerian comedienne Taaooma, who asked people to share their heartbreak stories.

A lady was heartbroken after her man of 5 years married someone else. Photo source: Adobe Photos, Pexels

Boyfriend Married Arabian Woman

@SandraOse__ revealed that after her boyfriend travelled abroad, Izuchukwu suddenly became busy anytime she called him.

Two years after he relocated, he eventually summoned the courage to tell her that he married an Arabian woman because he needed a green card.

She said:

"...where u are God will keep judging you."

See her post below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@engineershegun said:

"Shey you get green card ni."

@demola2009 said:

"Sis he might still have you in mind when he has gathered the wealth over there hmmm is not easy over there without green card oooo."

@_tobby0 said:

"Lol you know say I dey this App sha Sandra."

@KayciOkeke said:

"Babe leave that matter, God will not judge Izuchukwu anything... Let me ask you, what if he had kept you waiting and giving you hopes without telling you what he had done. Dude really loved you, but sometimes going after life long dreams comes before love. I feel ur hurt though."

@Valentino1483 said:

"The funny scene here is that....she will do the same. Clown."

@gentleblizz said:

"If only u know,u won't be saying these things, if he was ur brother, what would u have him do?

@Agho_Dev said:

"If you were in his shoe, you would probably have done likewise. I dont think you will advise your brother in the same situation, to do otherwise. I understand it hurts, but life will reward you with something better. Cheer up."

In other news, a 29-year-old woman sparked reactions on social media after lamenting over her inability to escape spinsterhood.

In the viral video, the lady expressed sadness and concern over the fact she had no husband and children and would be turning 30 very soon. Her video touched the hearts of netizens who sympathized with her and sent her comforting words.

