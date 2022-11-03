“You Deserve Love”: After Woman Got Over Ex-husband, She Met Perfect Man Who Loves Her, Shares Video
- A woman whose husband left her without caring that they had been married for years narrated her story
- According to her, a situation that should have been a thing of pain turned out to be a blessing as she met a better man
- The man became her friend and has been caring for her more than her ex-husband ever did while they were married
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
A woman, @nataandjay, has gone online to narrate how her sorrow turned out to be a blessing. She said that after years of marriage, her husband left her and married his longtime mistress.
The woman stated after the heartbreak, she met a man who turned out to be her best friend despite them being lovers.
"My failed marriage": Woman shares cute wedding photos after her home broke down, video touches hearts
Woman moves on from divorce
According to her, the man only had eyes for and never dated anyone. At a point during their relationship, the man asked for her hand in marriage.
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
She shared a video that captured their lovely memories together. Towards the end of the clip, she said:
"Thank you for leaving me because I needed him. He is perfect for me."
Watch the video below:
YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:
Tokenya Bell said:
"Deserved love hit sooooo different!!!"
D Cox said:
"23 years there were signs but often we ignore them. Glad you have your soulmate now."
J. Woo said:
"The whole time. I’m so sorry, that’s terrible but I’m so glad to see you loved properly now. Makes me hopefully."
Maisha Wilson762 said:
"You gave me hope."
Rhorho said:
"That ex did you a favor. Hoping ya'll a lifetime of endurance, happiness and much love."
Kayah said:
"You deserve all the love and happiness you are receiving now."
“He Took Our 2 Kids From Me”: 3 Emotional Divorce Stories That Broke Hearts
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported three emotional stories that broke hearts.
While some do not openly like the option of divorce, it is still a better way out than staying in an abusive marriage.
Divorce stories have trended recently, and people have had all sorts to say about them. Days ago, a man said that though he and his wife are divorced, they still remain best friends.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng