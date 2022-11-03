A woman whose husband left her without caring that they had been married for years narrated her story

According to her, a situation that should have been a thing of pain turned out to be a blessing as she met a better man

The man became her friend and has been caring for her more than her ex-husband ever did while they were married

A woman, @nataandjay, has gone online to narrate how her sorrow turned out to be a blessing. She said that after years of marriage, her husband left her and married his longtime mistress.

The woman stated after the heartbreak, she met a man who turned out to be her best friend despite them being lovers.

A woman said that her divorce was a blessing in disguise for her. Photo source: TikTok/@nataandjay

Woman moves on from divorce

According to her, the man only had eyes for and never dated anyone. At a point during their relationship, the man asked for her hand in marriage.

She shared a video that captured their lovely memories together. Towards the end of the clip, she said:

"Thank you for leaving me because I needed him. He is perfect for me."

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Tokenya Bell said:

"Deserved love hit sooooo different!!!"

D Cox said:

"23 years there were signs but often we ignore them. Glad you have your soulmate now."

J. Woo said:

"The whole time. I’m so sorry, that’s terrible but I’m so glad to see you loved properly now. Makes me hopefully."

Maisha Wilson762 said:

"You gave me hope."

Rhorho said:

"That ex did you a favor. Hoping ya'll a lifetime of endurance, happiness and much love."

Kayah said:

"You deserve all the love and happiness you are receiving now."

