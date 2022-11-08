It was a lucky day for a woman from Delaware after she bought two different tickets that ended up winning her the lottery, both on the same day

The woman, who chooses to remain anonymous, initially won $100K (GH₵ 1,442,500 million), which she went to collect with a friend

As they were heading home, she stopped by a different booth and bought several other tickets, out of which one was a $300,000 (GH₵ 4,327,500 million) winner

It is not common that you hear an individual won the lottery twice within a short period of time, leave alone on the same day.

Photo for illustration purposes only. Source: Delawere Lottery.

That was, however, the case with a lucky Delaware woman who won state lottery games twice in the same day, taking home a whopping $400,000 (GH₵ 5,770,000 million) in winnings.

Winner chose to remain anonymous

NBC News reports that the woman's winning tickets were not out of a jackpot but rather from mundane scratch-off games.

The winner chose to remain anonymous, something that the law regulating state lottery play in Delaware allows, and which is one of at least six states that have a provision for lottery winners remaining unnamed.

In the wake of the rare occurrence, the Delaware Lottery issued a statement indicating that it all started when the winner and a friend went to its headquarters to redeem the price.

The woman was claiming winnings on a $100K (GH₵ 1,442,500 million) Ultimate Cash Instant Game scratch-off ticket she had bought at a gas station near her home.

Lucky again

On her way home, the lucky woman decided to stop at a convenience store where she celebrated by buying three Serious Money tickets, among them a $300,000 (GH₵ 4,327,500 million) winner.

"We just sat there in disbelief," the woman said in a statement while describing the moment she won a second time.

Acting state Lottery Director Helene Keeley expressed his joy at the turn of events, adding that it was great to see "players bring home six-figure prizes."

While that was happening, the Powerball jackpot reached a world record $1.9 billion (GH₵ 27.4 billion), putting lottery fans on the edge to see who will take home the billions.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, and if there will be duplicate winners who select the same combination of numbers, they will share the jackpot.

Source: TUKO.co.ke