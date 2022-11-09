A man identified as Professor Ochieng Odongo caused excitement online after he shared a screenshot of his conversation with a fan

The female fan had initiated the conversation by greeting him and calling him handsome

In a swift rejoinder, Odongo told her she was texting the wrong person, noting that he is not handsome

A popular Facebook user identified as Professor Ochieng Odongo has shared a screengrab of his conversation with one of his fans.

Professor Ochieng Odongo (r) refuses to be called handsome. Photo: Ochieng Odongo.

Source: UGC

The screenshot sighted by YEN.com.gh had the outspoken man refusing to be referred to as handsome.

The lady had texted him:

"Hello, handsome."

Prof Odongo says he's not handsome

Responding to the message that he had seemingly received from his female fan, Odongo made it clear that he is not handsome.

He advised the sender to confirm if she had texted the right person because according to his view, the lady had texted the wrong person.

"No, I'm not handsome. Please, take time to find out. You are probably texting the wrong person," Ochieng replied to the fan.

While captioning the screenshot on his Facebook account, he said being referred to as "handsome" was a blatant lie.

"I do not like this type of blatant lies. Thank you," he wrote in his caption.

Source: TUKO.co.ke