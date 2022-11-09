A video of a stunning woman dressed in a tight black number has been circulating on social media

While the woman's dance performance was entertaining, it was how she had the attention of a male neighbour that had peeps amused

In the funny footage, the gent can be seen being pulled back into his apartment by his annoyed partner

Eish mara men can be problematic! One woman had to pull her man by the clothes on his back after catching him checking out another stunner.

One woman had to drag her man back into their home after catching him staring at another babe. Image: @bokoromonio /Twitter

A video posted by @bokoromonio shows a gorgeous lady rocking a short, tight black dress and dancing in front of the camera in what appears to be an apartment corridor.

While the young woman continues to do her thing, a man can be seen in the fat background, enjoying the free show before a woman comes to pull him back into their apartment.

Shame we can't blame her; he already appeared to be quite captivated and possibly even tempted.

"Lol check the guy in the background ," the tweet was captioned.

Check out the clip and the funny comments below from amused netizens:

@politemtungwa responded:

“Why bemdonsa maar... nam bengeke ngivume!”

@shaan_motsholan said:

“Lenna nka gana.”

@MrDouble007 replied:

"I still repeat women never loved us, why is she pulling the guy inside the house when he's enjoying fresh air."

@wgodfrey32 commented:

"Women must stop this thing. There's no harm in watching."

@RangaClara said:

"Guy was enjoying himself and they dragged him ka di washen."

@MEntanglement wrote:

"He better start baking some cheesecake...."

@koala_nton reacted:

"Umember ubona istuff."

Cheeky toddler bombs teenagers attempt at recording a dance challenge clip

In another story, Briefly News reported that toddlers can be a handful but also bring so much joy. Two older girls were trying to record a dance video when little Miss came along and started eating her chips in front of the phone, blocking them out.

Dance clips have sent the world into an era of unity, groove and happiness. Just like this incident, they don't always go to plan and often end up being the best clips.

Widely followed Twitter account @kulanicool shared the adorable clip showing the little girl bombing the older girls' dance clip. When the one girl realised this, she had a good chuckle at the little one. "This made my day."

