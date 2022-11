A young dad has been hailed on social media because of the nice way he made out time to take care of his daughter

In a heartwarming TikTok video posted by Wakaman, the dad patiently made his little daughter's hair and dressed her up

African Queen by 2 Face Idibia played in the background as the man treated his daughter like royalty and showed her off

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The video of a young dad who took out time to make nice hair for his little daughter has gone viral.

The adorable clip was posted on TikTok by Wakaman and it shows the young man's admirable patience in parenting.

The dad sat patiently and gave his daughter a royal treatment by making her hair. Photo credit: TikTok/@wakaman96.

Source: UGC

The dad gently combed the baby girl's long natural hair and made a beautiful style for her.

He thereafter dressed her up beautifully like a queen and showed her off to the camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Baby girl treated like royalty as African Queen by 2 Face Idibia plays

Africa Queen by 2 Face Idibia played in the background as the man gave his daughter royal attention.

TikTok users are admiring the man's patience and skilful way of parenting and taking care of his daughter.

Some say he should be awarded the father of the year for his undying love for his child.

Watch the video below:

@Moji Ishola401 reacted:

"God bless you dude."

@Ibrahim A Mohamed said:

"What a good father."

@deniseking8441 said:

"Father of the year and always."

@shianwilliams5 said:

"Wow wow lovely very wonderful."

@Mimi reacted:

"Best father in the world."

@Sasi_Daisy said:

"That’s so sweet."

@Ayomi reacted:

"You have got the best dad in the WORLD."

@user3667861147997 said:

"God bless you sweet daddy."

@beautifulsoul reacted:

"That's special and so beautiful many blessings."

@Jeff Exsly reacted:

"Very soon I must respond to this challenge with my daughter."

Dad Sneaks to See Daughter at Baby Mama's House, Hugs Her in Video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a father had stirred emotions online after proving that he would never let go of his daughter no matter what.

The doting father had sneaked into his baby mama's house just to see his beautiful daughter.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng