A young lady has gone online to narrate how a driver's girlfriend dumped him and married another man

The lady revealed that the marriage happened days after the driver dropped his girlfriend off at the park

Many people who reacted to the story of betrayal said that the lover probably saw a richer man who was ready for marriage

A tweet shared by @cassy_collins_ has revealed how an Uber driver's heart was broken by the lady he has been dating for three years.

In the post made on Monday, November 7, she said that the man whose taxi she ordered for a trip was crying.

People have said many horrible things happen in relationships. Photo source: iStockPhoto, Dreamstime

Man's girlfriend secretly got married

According to her, the driver found out that the same girlfriend he dropped off at a park on Tuesday, November 1, got married days after on Saturday, November 5. They had been dating for three years.

She added:

"You people need to stop destroying others like this, it’s too wicked abeg."

Netizens share mixed feelings

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 20,000 likes with over 500 quoted retweets.

@TooshModels said:

"She found someone that was Ready. Ready means, Rich. The Uber Driver is not Ready, He is still Hustling. Women don't Care!"

@Flotus_wendy said:

"One thing I’m proud of is, no matter the dirt I receive I would never do the same to someone else. It’s a rule."

@Judriez said:

"These stories dey happen for real? How won’t you know when the person you’re dating is preparing for something big like a wedding? That means you guys were not really connected."

@_greatdre said:

"I pity the next woman in his life."

Lady calls off wedding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a media personality, Amanda Chisom, shared a screenshot of a lady's tweet who cancelled her wedding plans.

In the tweet, the lady said that her fiance was always telling her that his money was in a fixed deposit as he never contributed to the plans.

Despite the lady's numerous requests, the man maintained that he would refund whatever is spent on the wedding. A marriage counsellor advised her to call it off.

