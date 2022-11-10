A handsome baby was not totally pleased when his mother woke him up from a sweet early morning sleep

In a stunning TikTok video posted by Tihesha Carter, the little boy's facial expression left social media users amazed

The video has gone viral and garnered more than 600k likes, over 9k comments and close to 31k shares on TikTok alone

The video of a boy who reacted with a strong face when he was woken up from sleep has stunned TikTok users.

In the short but interesting video posted on TikTok by Tihesha Carter, the baby boy was busy enjoying his morning sleep when a noise from mum woke him up.

The baby reacted with a strong face after he was woken up. Photo credit: TikTok/@mrs.mahar92.

The mum entered the room and woke him up with a good morning song that he didn't seem to like.

Although he did not cry, the way he looked at the woman showed someone who was very angry.

His facial expression said a whole lot in the video that has stunned social media users. He looked like someone who wasn't ready to get out of bed just yet.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

Below are a few of what TikTok users are saying about the video in the comment section.

@Krista Scruggs said:

"He wants you to leave him alone."

@Denise commented:

"I don't blame him, it's too early to be that dam,n happy."

@nerdy jay reacted:

"He looking at you like you woke him up on his off day."

@Lionesstoyou said:

"The silence was loud."

@Ifwlee_ said:

"It’s okay everybody ain’t a morning person."

@Alexis reacted:

"Non verbal communication in point."

@Britneynicolew said:

"How I look when someone tries to talk to me in the morning."

@8teenWhEElEr_WOLF said:

"Exactly how a truck driver wakes up."

@Lynee_Monae said:

"Enough is enough."

