A Nigerian man has gone on Facebook to list what it would take any women who wants to be his wife

The man identified as Solomon Hangega made the posted in a Facebook group known as Ukum Sons and Daughters Connect Worldwide

One of the interesting requirements in the list is that the mother of the prospective wife must be a nurse and a lecturer

Solomon Hangega, a Nigerian man has said any woman who wishes to marry him must meet some requirements which he listed in a Facebook post.

In a post he made in Ukum Sons and Daughters Connect Worldwide, a Facebook group, Solomon said without mincing words that the mother of his prospective wife must be a lecturer.

Solomon says his wife's mother must be a nurse or a lecturer. Photo credit: Solomon Hangega.

In the event that his wife's mum is not a lecturer, he said she must be a nurse in a recognised hospital.

Solomon wrote in the said post:

"A lady whom I want to marry must be a wife material. She must come from Logo/ukum/Gboko/kwande.

"At least she will had ND in any health profession or BA/BSC in any relevant field except law and mass communication. Her father must be a politician, also rich, meanwhile her mother must be a NURSE in a well recognized hospital or lecturer in varsity."

I have received 150 requests already, says Solomon

Meanwhile in a follow up post in the same group, Solomon revealed that he has received more than 150 requests from ladies on Facebook alone. He lambasted those who abused him online.

He wrote:

"Upon all their challenges over me, out of 1000 people that mocked me, 150 ladies has send me a friendly request and at such I can't take them into considerations."

Reactions from social media users

Meanwhile, reactions have trailed the earlier list he posted as it went viral and made it to high-profiled blogs.

See a few of what people are saying below:

Labisit Shittu said:

"Na animal science this man study o."

Terwase Anastencia said:

"Hahha. I will prepare to marry your daughter."

Doowuese Mlanga David said

"Give Dem hot hot no peace . Na vawulence we approve."

