A man became heartbroken when he found out that his wife secretly got pregnant for him as against their decision to wait for at least two years

The wife planned with her mum, mother-in-law and pastor's wife to stay off contraceptives the man thought she was using

Now with twin babies, the man said that his plan to be more financially stable before having kids has been destroyed, and he is now struggling

A pained Nigerian man in screenshots posted by @Naija_PR on Twitter has narrated how he was manipulated into having children he never planned for by his wife and others.

The man revealed that when he got married, he and his wife agreed to enjoy their marriage for at least two years and become more financially stable before they start having kids. He mentioned that they were both under 30 years old when they got married.

Planned parenthood destroyed

Despite pressure from people who wanted to know why his wife was not pregnant yet, he told the woman to ignore them. As it became more than what she could bear, the woman told her mother, mother-in law, and pastor's wife about their plan.

The man was heartbroken when four months into their marriage, the woman became pregnant and they later had twins. He found out that she connived with her mum and others to stay off contraceptives without the man's knowledge.

Husband under a lot of pressure

With the kids, the home is now under a lot of financial pressure and the man is tired. He said out of all the people she planned with, only his mum was able to help out with their present money situation. He partly said:

"She put us in financial problem..."

Social media users condemn wife's decision

Below are some reactions:

@obee_moneyy said:

"Lol … 4 months old marriage and third parties were already mounting pressure? How’s that even possible?"

@SkinCareBully said:

"They aren’t going to come back from this. I would be so pissed."

@Hauwa_L said:

"Even if your parents can’t see your husband’s financial position, are you blind? Man probably wanted to give his children the best and now can’t afford to, and it’s hurting him."

@_SLYTAUREAN said:

"Dunno about others o. But for me, marriage is over because this level of mistrust is monumental. Can't look at you same way again..."

@Tumssthevibe said:

"Four months in. Nah, she didn’t plan to wait. That’s not pressure. It’s what she intended to do from the beginning."

@Owishemwe said:

"I keep saying…the moment you start talking to outsiders about your relationship or taking advice from people outside the relationship, it’s done."

Lady cries for her husband's return

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, @useroyintomiwabab2, went online in tears to beg one Mutiat to leave her husband alone.

With tears in her eyes, the lady kept begging Mutiat to let her hubby go, saying she is already pregnant for the man.

She asked people to beg the other lady on her behalf, revealing that the responsibility of carrying a child has not been easy for her. The woman revealed the husband rejected the pregnancy.

