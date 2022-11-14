A video of a bride sporting a black wedding dress has gone viral on social media, sparking reactions

In the video posted on Instagram, the beautiful bride can be seen dancing with her groom

Several internet users took to the comment section to share their thoughts, many of whom were not fans of the choice

It is the era of daring fashion choices and brides are making sure to reflect that on their special days.

One of such bride is a lovely woman who has since gone viral on social media over her dress choice.

Photos of the bride in black. Credit: @hartiesmakeovers

While many women would rather go for white, cream, ivory or gold, this bride decided to make a daring fashion statement, opting to wed in black.

A video posted by the makeup artist shows the bride in a ball gown with long lace sleeves, having a special moment with her man.

Mixed reactions trail bride in black wedding dress

iam_mibh:

"This can never be me… I’m dazzling in white since I’m a v*rgin abeg but if there’s a touch of small knack before, I wear Gold. I stand with purity."

jewel_phait:

"I like the fact that it’s unique but I’ll chose white over this."

melaninquin40:

"Yeah issa no fa me. Not because it’s black, the style isn’t it sis."

chocolate_candy222:

"No it’s white for me."

estellemilon:

"Trends aside, as long as the bride loves it then I can love it. She looks lovely in her dress."

queendest_beddings:

"I will prefer Ankara."

