A beautiful bride in high heels, despite being very tall, has stirred massive reactions on TikTok

In a video that has been going viral, the bride walked out majestically as many guests gathered around her

Many social media users were amazed at how beautiful the young lady looked on her wedding day

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A short video shared by a lady, @queenlatifa718, has shown the moment a tall bride in a beautiful traditional attire wowed the crowd with her elegant walk.

As the bride walked to the centre of the crowd like a model on a runway, a woman serving as the event's MC seemed to be hyping her.

Many people said that she looks amazing. Photo source: TikTok/@queenlatifa718

Source: UGC

Tall bride in heels

Her henna tattoos were perfectly done on her legs, making people think she was wearing black socks.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In her high heels, the lady strutted like the queen that she is. Her height dwarfed most people that were around her. She also danced with much grace.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,000 comments with thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Firstlady said:

"Forgot the socks! This bride na complete package height,shape face Haba she’s too fine."

cynthiadennis10 said:

"She’s beautiful."

Queen_Sheedat said:

"It is henna oooo ppl not socks ...habba."

Edo said:

"Jokes apart this lady is very very beautiful."

Noussy_noor said:

"See how tall the bride is, is the socks for me."

Bossbaby said:

"She’s tall and with the heel see her walkings."

Odo said:

"See us, we the tallest like wearing high heels."

naaodeheokailey said:

"So is it force to wear heels cos she's already tall."

userBilkiss said:

"This is mi on ma wedding day, the height only."

Akosua Uwen said:

"OMG the heels are giving , what a beautiful bride."

seyifrosh7 said:

"So nobody is talking about the people on the roof."

Talented Bride Shakes Body as She Performs for Groom at their Wedding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that A gorgeous bride and her two female dancers stormed her wedding reception to perform and show off her synchronised dance moves for the groom and their guests.

The talented bride and her dancers choreographed Marvin Records' song that features celebrated Nigerian singers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng