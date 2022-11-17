A little baby caught netizens' attention with his dance moves that his dad taught him to an amapiano song titled Gijima

In a clip making rounds on Twitter, many peeps are gushing over a little baby's sense of rhythm and clear ability to learn

Netizens could not stop raving about the baby, and they flooded the clip with comments complimenting the kid

A cute baby went viral after showing that he has the moves. In the clip, the child can be seen hitting the right moves right on beat.

A little baby dancing child online uses who could not stop raving about her. Image:@hah_vinny_23

Netizens could not get enough as they reacted to the baby's talent. Online users could not get over the baby's moves.

Baby impresses Netizens with dance talent

A little kid who stole the internet's heart with his dancing skills. The clip was shared by little kid was having the time of his life when the beat dropped.

Netizens love a good dancer, and could not get enough of the little tot. Many had endless compliments for the kid. The poster shared that the song was Gijima by Ulazi.

@busiwakho commented:

"Well taught my guy"

@AsekaNdaba commented:

"Ishuuu , now that's how you smell the weekend."

@Dineo_Metja commented:

·"When you leave them with daddy."

@kingbae89 commented:

"Groovist smooth moves."

@kagisox6 commented:

"Pandemic babies."

@Amanda_Umxhosa commented:

"Guys, kids are so observant."

@MsSpice007 commented:

"Hot stepper."

@Nomagugu_xo commented:

"Bathong this is so cute mara Bana banou have rhythm hle."

@Lungile60533003 commented:

"He is so gorgeous, he moves better than me."

“Show time baby”: Toddler's fast dance moves leave the internet impressed

Popular South African website Briefly News previously reported that a video of a talented tot performing a fast-line dance routine was shared on social media. The clip was shared on Instagram recently by @ cute_baby_reel.

Babies love a good beat and netizens absolutely adore their cute videos. That's why it was no surprise that online users were impressed by this particular child’s skills and moves. He definitely gave the other dances a run for their money!

The clip had over 26 480 likes by the time of publication. Several netizens showered the talented tot with love and compliments.

