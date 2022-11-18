A young man had to capture the face of a waitress because he could not resist how beautiful she was

In another report, a young man offered some beautiful ladies free meals so that he and his friends could have their company

Another man and his friends made the head of a beans seller swell as they sang for her while she served them food

Despite the fact that food is a very important part of human existence, it could also serve as the cultural identity of people and a means to show love.

In recent times, there have been instances where food became a theme in videos concerning young men and women.

A young man fell in love with a waitress he saw.

In a recent development, a man who went to an eatery could not keep his eyes off a waitress he considered very beautiful.

YEN.com.gh looks at how food connected people and stirred up conversations online.

1. Ladies accept man's offer to eat

A young Nigerian man, @dimzybaby, was in a restaurant when he saw some beautiful ladies passing by.

As a share of goodwill, he asked if they would join him and his friend on a bread and beans meal.

Many people said the ladies are indeed very beautiful.

Without thinking the offer over, the ladies accepted and filed into the eatery. The man said the bread and beans meal was the only thing they could afford.

2. Young man and friends hype beans seller

A young man, @temmytayogp, and his friends turned a local eatery into an entertainment centre as they started hyping the seller.

Creating rhymes from her name, Omolewa, they used music to tell the lady how she is the all-in-all. The lady looked confused as they sang on.

3. Man sees beautiful waitress

A Nigerian man, @just_1_roland, could not keep calm when he saw a pretty lady working at the restaurant he went to eat.

Secretly filming the lady, the young man said he was so in love already. Many people who reacted to his video agreed with him that the lady is beautiful.

Eating right

As important as food is to humans, eating right cannot be overemphasised. NHS UK said eating the needed amount of calories gives the right energy for one's day.

NHS INFORM stated that nutrients are needed to repair the body cells.

