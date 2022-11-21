A physically disabled mother of three served inspiring goals in a spicy TikTok clip

TikTok user @neokirchbaby wants the people who stare to know that their opinion means nothing

The awesome and empowering mother gave many the feels who took to the comments with powerful messages

Society can be extra judgemental, especially when it comes to mothers. So, a feisty momma of three boys who is also physically disabled made it clear that the opinions of others do not sway her, and people were her for her energy.

TikTok user @neokirchbaby is an awesome mom of three who has not let her disability stop her from thriving. Image: TikTok / @neokirchbaby

Being a parent is hard! Doing it with no physical challenges is tough enough as it is, so this mother deserves nothing less than respect and praise, not judgement.

TikTok user @neokirchbaby took to TikTok with a lit and empowering video in which she told the people who stare at her beautiful family that they should rather take a picture, it lasts longer.

While she understands that her disability leaves people with questions, especially as a mom of three, staring at her family like something is wrong with them just won’t cut it.

“I mean…”

Social media users cheer for the awesome and inspirational mom

Seeing her level of confidence had many cheering in the comments. More people need to be this comfortable in their own skin. We can learn so much from this beautiful momma.

Take a look at some of the heart-warming comments:

@Opeyemi Olunowo said:

“My super woman ”

@Miss Indipendent said:

“You are so beautiful, and thanks for being a strong woman, you inspire most of us☺️☺️”

@roserodriguez470 said:

“Beautiful family many blessings ”

@mindormironini said:

“My god bless you family”

Meet the Mzansi mother who carries disabled daughter in a plastic basin

In related news, popular South African website Briefly News reported that life is a challenge for 13-year-old Yamkela Mafiyane from Ziphunzana near Mthatha. Her life is not the same as other kids her age. At 13 years old, she still does not know the joys of playing with other children in the park or outside at all.

She is always under the cautious eye of her 47-year-old mother Buyiswa Mafiyane.

Buyiswa told Briefly News that life had been a struggle for the teen since birth. Yamkela needs special attention because she cannot move around on her own due to her disability.

