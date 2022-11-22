A cheating gent left netizens in utter disbelief when he bribed a repair man with GH₵170 not to fix his phone

The dude wrote some elaborate notes placed under the phone cover and hid the money inside the phone

Netizens couldn't believe the act, with many wondering why people go to such crazy lengths to cheat

A cheating boyfriend went above and beyond to hide his misdeeds by bribing a repair man with GH₵170 to leave his phone broken.

An unfaithful boyfriend bribed a repair man with GH₵170 to leave his phone busted. Images: @SavageMaveriick/ Twitter, bymuratdeniz/ Getty Images

@SavageMaveriick shared a video of the weird ordeal on the Blue Bird app. The first pic shows an old iPhone model with a severally cracked screen. Once the repair man opened the back of the phone, he saw a note detailing the owner's situation.

The desperate man claimed he purposely threw his phone to the floor while using the wrong word ('through' instead of 'threw'). There's still more to the note the dude hid. The other side showed his desire for it to remain broken, with GH₵170 worth of notes present.

Peeps couldn't believe the length someone would go to cheat peacefully. See the comments below:

@Virgoba79824785 said:

"Imagine getting cheated on by a guy who doesn't know the difference between through and threw."

@halalisanix mentioned:

"But a normal dude doesn't write "i" like that."

@Alexis102474 posted:

@siino____ commented:

"Because if you don’t wanna lose the person, why u even doing it?"

@Sue_Mvelase said:

"Before I read the note, I thought it was someone cheating on an exam People have all the time in the world Ayibo."

@OzzieGqada shared:

@Malebah mentioned:

"Cheating but opallwa ke spelling."

@pontshomotsepe_ said:

"This can’t be a real thing "

