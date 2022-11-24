A man who prepared a nice venue for his birthday party was disappointed because none of the guests showed up

A video posted on TikTok by one Diego, who disclosed that the man is his father, shows him all alone at the party venue

The video has elicited reactions from TikTokers who have tried to cheer the man up as the video has gathered 4.4 million views

TikTok users are trying to cheer up a man who was left alone by his friends on his birthday.

A TikTok user identified as Diego who posted the video on the platform disclosed that the birthday man in question is his father.

The man sat all alone on his birthday as his friends failed to show up. Photo credit: TikTok/@alv_die.

Diego narrated that the man prepared a venue for his birthday party, but at the end of the day, none of the guests showed up.

The video posted by Diego shows the empty venue with all the chairs and tables exactly the way they were initially arranged.

The man was seated in one of the chairs and tables, brooding all alone.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@vanessa134679 said:

"A man alone is a man of power. Better alone than with unreal peaple."

@Justin Areal commented:

"At least you know who’s not really your friend. Sorry bro."

@Bernard Lumaye said:

"And he is a man who would probably drop everything and put his life on hold for them."

