A teenage girl who plays basketball was left feeling emotional as her dad stormed the pitch to watch her play

What made the moment emotional for her was that she never expected him to be there and it was her 15th birthday

The TikTok video posted by Sophilia on Monday, November 21, shows how the girl went wild in joy and hugged her dad

A TikTok video showing the moment a dad surprised his teenage daughter has gone viral online.

The touching video was posted by a TikToker identified as Sophilia S, and it showed that it was the girl's 15th birthday.

The girl was overwhelmed with joy when she saw her father. Photo credit: TikTok/@queenbeebaebee.

The girl, who is a basketballer, was playing on the pitch when she saw her dad sitting down to watch her play.

It was a surprising and priceless moment

What made the moment more priceless for the girl was that she never expected him to be there that day.

The moment she saw her father, the girl became restless as she was overwhelmed with joy.

She rushed from the pitch when she got the chance and tightly hugged her father and mum.

Her reaction in the video has been described as totally priceless.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Marc Jackson985 said:

"Can someone please make sure that young lady she shook don't have a concussion."

@Smile On Three Events commented:

"I'm curious to know how she did in the game after seeing her dad."

@Kaliyah said:

"The referee was happy as well."

@MsTonya reacted:

"She shook the hell out of her. Just beautiful dad."

@Darrell D Mitchell S said:

"Y'all gonna stop making a grown man cry with these type videos. A father's love."

@Juju commented:

"It’s the way she shook her friend for me but I’m so happy for her."

