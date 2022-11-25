One internet user had the entire internet up in arms over a video of her cleaning her vegetables in the bathroom

The woman was using her bathtub to wash her leafy greens, and people could not stop shaming her for it

Netizens shared hilarious memes making fun of other situations as they shared outrageous reactions

The internet was disturbed when they saw a woman washing her vegetables where her family takes baths. People had savage reactions as they shared their opinion on what they saw.

A woman with two netizens expressing disgust over how she decided to wash which tables in the bathroom. Image:@rahsh33m

Source: UGC

Peeps were concerned about whether it was hygienic for her to clean vegetables in a tub. Most were mortified by how she decided to dump it all in a bathroom.

Lady charged for cleaning food in bathroom

A lady got 4.9 million views when she washed her collard greens in a bathtub. In the video, she can be seen cleaning and swirling around the vegetables in the same place where people wash their bodies. The video shared by was captioned:

"You really can’t eat at everybody house."

Ironically, the woman's son in the video can be heard thanking his mom, saying:

"If you do not clean your greens like this, then do not eat them...They've got be cleaned thoroughly. Thank you, momma for putting in that work chile, Thanksgiving finna be off the heat."

The internet never holds back when it comes to questionable food practices. Many netizens came to the comments and were ready with memes and comments. A lot of people agreed with the caption as they expressed disgust.

@roblyrical commented:

"This ruined my day."

@thedigitaldash_ commented:

"This is so dark and sinister."

@_sistantswembu commented:

"Americans are a different breed."

@demidan99 commented:

"I've probably eaten worse. Whatever I got a stomach of iron.."

@BeigeFrequency commented:

"Getting foot and mouth and violent diarrhoea from the same side dish because Typhoid Mary decided to wash the greens in the bathtub with shampoo."

@Mercie_Nzisa commented:

"Mama been right…you can’t be eating from all plates."

@FinesseEness commented:

"Now, I get why my mama told me not to eat anything at nobody's house unless I see them making it or I’m helping them. This is disgusting."

Mzansi appalled by lunch of pap and grasshoppers, many question common delicacy

Popular South African website Briefly News previously reported that a woman shared a picture of her interesting dish of pap with a relish made of grasshoppers.

The unique dish had many questioning the lady's taste in food while others were familiar with the dish.

Caroline had netizens up in arms when she showed a plate full of giant grasshoppers ready for her meal.

Source: Briefly.co.za