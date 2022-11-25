A caring teacher went viral online for moisturising his kindergarten student's faces on photo day

The clip shows the loving educator smiling throughout the act, and the sweet kid who received the attention was grinning too

Netizens worldwide adored the caring and kind act, but some people got into a debate about other people touching their children

A teacher had a lot of love to give to his students on picture day and helped them out by moisturising their cute faces in a viral video.

A teacher went viral online for moisturizing his student's faces, and some folks were uneasy about it. Images: @DrDeeKnight/ Twitter

@DrDeeKnight uploaded the clip on Twitter, where it quickly spread to curious eyes who either loved it or found it uncomfortable. The naysayers pointed out that they wouldn't be happy if a teacher did that to their kids.

The proud teacher also responded to the virality of the video and said:

"THATS ME! The love is so unreal. Thank you so much ❤️"

A caring teacher makes a world of a difference in school. They create an environment where students can freely express themselves without fear.

Netizens loved this aspect of the man and the smiling pupil, but others thought otherwise. See the comments below:

@Crystalcayy said:

"I know this is cute… But I would be bothered by a teacher rubbing on my baby face."

@ReneeRevelation mentioned:

"This is why Black teachers are so important. Teachers that look like you notice you go beyond educating you."

@DeLadyKhepera posted:

@itstherapdiablo asked:

"Okay, so honest question from an uninformed preschool teacher: what can I buy and keep in my classroom for picture day for this purpose?"

@K_Pain6 commented:

"With all due respect, don’t touch my child, sir."

@XephiroX_ shared:

@BeamBunnyUp said:

"Greasy and happy, I remember those days."

@TonySta37326461 mentioned:

"You can take your hands off my son now, sir "

