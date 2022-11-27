A video showing how a Nigerian lady was given a queen's treatment by her brothers at her wedding has got netizens talking

The men numbering seven all rocked matching blue agbada wears as they made a grand entrance with their only sister into the venue

In a coordinated manner, they formed two lines on both sides of the bride as two held her by the hands

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Social media users have gushed over a cute video showing a bride's grand entry with her seven brothers into her wedding venue.

The Nigerian lady is the only female in a family of seven and her wedding was graced by all her siblings.

She was ushered into the venue in style. Photo Credit: TikTok/@northern_hypelady

Source: UGC

In a TikTok video shared by @northern_hypelady on TikTok, a colourful door gave way slowly to reveal the bride in a white wedding dress.

Quickly, her brothers all on blue agbada wears stood on both her sides as they received her into the venue.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Forming two lines, they all made their way slowly down the stairs with two believed to be the eldest holding her hands on both sides. It was beautiful to watch.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Silvia said:

"She don't know that she is wasting there time don't do fast they will live you there."

carolwi4 said:

"My brother no get time for me only girl among 6 but I'm the senior."

Ameenah Musa Duhu said:

"This is really me, among my 8 brothers, if I mistakenly massed up there they will definitely beat the hell out of me."

"Me and my jnr brother plan for our sister on her day omo the husband go know shey this Ola no small at all that day,my best for my sister."

Exclusive said:

"The guy by the right holding the sister… for him mind now nah this one go just Dey waka slow.. I no like camera do fast."

"Blood is Thicker": Bride’s Brother Who Has Been Abroad for Years Storms Sister’s Wedding, Makes Her Cry

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a short video shared by @gorgeous87_ on TikTok showed the moment a lady, @sassy_revelin, could not keep calm as she became overwhelmed with joy on her wedding day.

Without informing her, her elder brother who has been abroad for several years, showed up and walked into the church during her white wedding ceremony.

Immediately the lady spotted him from afar, she started screaming. The bride left her groom at the altar and ran into the embrace of his brother. It was such an emotional reunion.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng