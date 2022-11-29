Karissa Collins is now a mother of ten children, and some people don't quiet get it

A clip of her pregnancy announcement was shared on social media and got people talking

Apparently, the family does not stop pregnancy as they believe every baby is a blessing from God

The Collins family are expecting their tenth child and couldn’t be happier. While 10 children seem like a lot to most people, it is a blessing for God for this fam.

Karissa Collins announced her 10th pregnancy to her nine other children in a cute clip. Image: Instagram / Karissa Collins

Times are tough, and things are changing. Some people are doing the ‘one and done’ while others are not even considering children at all. So, when someone announces baby number 10, it comes as a shock.

Twitter user @BornAKang shared a clip in which the mother bear of nine, soon to be 10, announced her new pregnancy. She sings a song to the kids where she says ‘mom of 10’, letting them know they have another member on the way.

According to Fundamentalists Wiki, Mandrae and Karissa Collins follow the belief that if God wants to bless them with another baby, they will not stop Him. Their unconventional beliefs have gotten them some haters. However, the family remains strong in their beliefs.

Social media users share their thoughts on baby number 10

While some who have similar or the same beliefs were over the moon, those who fear global warming and overpopulation were sweating. Some people cannot understand how you can feed and look after, let alone love, 10 children.

Take a look at the mixed reactions:

@zachdeno said:

“There’s no way all those children will have a fulfilled life or relationship w their parents ”

@animal_lover365 said:

“You obviously haven't followed her. She wants all those kids. Basically, their philosophy is just to leave their family size up to God. Meaning, if they get pregnant, they get pregnant. If they don't, they don't.”

@lilone_phipps said:

“I don’t know what you are taking about. But they are MARRIED and they children are straight and being taught about God. They all winning and blessed. And 10 ain’t nothingbut what a wonderful way to tell you children that you are pregnant! I missed this one.”

@PinkIemonad3 said:

“Can you really love and give adequate attention to that many kids at once?”

@nantzcolorado said:

“They can provide, but the planet cannot. We should only replace ourselves.”

@GogExperience shared:

