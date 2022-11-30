A woman who left her baby for her husband to care for got scared after seeing how he held the tiny baby

In a TikTok video posted on Tuesday, November 29, by Ann and Josh, the woman screamed when the baby almost fell

Meanwhile, some TikTokers are praising the man for being able to do the job as the video has been viewed close to 9k times

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A video of a man who was asked to babysit his infant child has received close to 9k views on TikTok alone.

The video posted on Tuesday, November 29, by Ann and Josh is going viral because of how the man performed the parental duty.

The man held the little child like a chicken. Photo credit: TikTok/@the.whizzys.

Source: UGC

In the TikTok video, which lasted 29 seconds, the mum was away and just returned to find the man playing with the child.

Video of a dad playing with child viewed 9k times on TikTok

But the play was slightly terrifying for the young mum because the man held the child like a chicken.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He turned the baby face down by the clothes while he danced around the room with much satisfaction.

The baby almost fell from his hand, but he acted quickly to save the day and was able to catch it, much to the relive of his wife, who said her heart skipped a beat.

At the moment, the stunning video has received close to 9k views, over 1k likes and 47 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@worldbestarin said:

"Superman didididi."

@Aduke_Stoner reacted:

"I go throw him bottle."

@Busayooo commented:

"Superman."

@darixco commented:

"Please thats a risky play."

@Esther said:

"Dem no know the pain to push na, na why."

@YOUR LADY PHARM said:

"And he’s laughing."

@Lolade commented:

"Superman dindin and the baby is enjoying it."

@Eloho Babuba said:

"Na so we officers dey train our children no fear lol."

Baby dances beside her pregnant mum

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a woman went to do a pregnancy scan and her toddler daughter danced beside her.

The baby girl was said to have been very happy that her sibling would soon be born.

The video posted on TikTok attracted positive comments from users who could relate with what the baby did.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng