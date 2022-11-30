A video of a woman switching off the television during a live world cup game as her hubby watches has gone viral

The TikTok clip shows her holding the remote and turning off the game during a pivotal penalty moment

The frustrated husband can be heard letting out a funny scream, leaving several netizens amused by the prank

The World Cup is underway in Qatar, and soccer fans from around the world are glued to their TV screens as they enjoy the thrill of the much-anticipated sporting event.

One woman, however, could not help but ruin a moment of suspense for her husband during a pivotal moment of a match.

A woman ruined her husband's soccer fan moment as she turned off the TV during a World Cup game. Image: @almurph18/TikTok

A TikTok video posted by @almurph18 shows the wife holding the remote pointed at the TV as her husband watches the game up close with much anticipation as the game goes into what appears to be a penalty.

The woman switches off the television as soon as the player kicks the ball aimed at the goalpost, resulting in her hubby letting out a funny scream as he tries to figure out what went wrong.

"When a Brit and an American live in the same house," the TikTok post was captioned.

user955722862620 commented:

"Saved him agony of England miss."

Chris replied:

"Was he looking around for his phone to call the divorce lawyer ."

user8773225454722 replied:

"I would break-up for less than that. This is lack of respect big time."

Ladislav_senkyrik reacted:

“DIVORCE.”

Megan Wallace said:

"The scream ."

n!zi (taylor's version) responded:

"I'm laughing but if someone did this to me during Richarlison's second goal…."

Hilarious video of woman splashing sleeping man with water

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that one poor gent got a rude awakening from his peaceful nap.

A video shows him sleeping on the couch before a woman approaches him and splashes a bowl of water on his face, giving him the biggest fright.

The man instantly gets up on his feet and runs for the door as he chases the girl before losing his balance and falling at the doorway as he grabs hold of the burglar guard gate.

Source: Briefly.co.za