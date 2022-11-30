“Too Young”: Girl Who Dropped Out of School to Take Care of Sick Mum Gets Cash From Stranger in Viral Video
- A kind Nigerian lady saw a girl hawking food in a wheelbarrow and decided to bless her with the sum of about 350 Ghana cedis
- The Nigerian girl looked too surprised to talk after the money was slipped into her hand as she wondered if it was real
- People got more emotional when they learnt that the girl had to drop out of school to take care of her sick mother and siblings
A young Nigerian lady, @cutieee_flawless, who creates TikTok videos around helping strangers on the road, has put a big smile on a girl's face.
In a recent video, she slipped a note into the hand of a girl hawking food. She later revealed that the girl had to drop out of school to take care of her sick mother.
"This is lovely": Young lady wows boyfriend & his family with bag of rice ahead of Christmas, video stuns many
Girl's hard work rewarded
The note read:
"Thank you for being hardworking. Take this N10k [about 360 Ghana cedis] and support yourself."
Surprised by what she just read, she turned to the lady who gave her the money in cash. The girl was so overwhelmed with joy. @cutieee_flawless revealed that the hawker later cried.
Watch the video below:
As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 400 comments with over 16,000 likes.
YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:
Tommy-n said:
"All of u using Tiktok and other social platforms to help the needy,,take it from me,,God in heaven will bless u people beyond human comprehension, Amen."
user2127189879530 said:
"May the almighty God bless u in Jesus native name amen."
Dream Maker Concepts said:
"May God continue to bless you."
GovernorO said:
"The fact she refuse to sell her body to survive and choose to hawk makes her a young goddess, she will rise by time."
maryqueennwaorisa said:
"Chai, this girl is too young for this kind of life."
Samjo-Wa-Secondhand_254 said:
"I have watched this video more than 20 times God bless you."
