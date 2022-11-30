A father has been praised for the way he babysat his kid and made him busy with his tablet placed on a table

After putting on the kid's animation, the man placed the device screen in such a way that the kid could see it through the table

With rapt attention, the child lay on his back as he focused on the cartoon characters on the screen

A woman, @giszlife, left her baby with her husband to babysit and was surprised at how creative the man got with the kid.

As a way to make the baby comfortable and occupied, he put up an animated movie on his tablet and placed the screen over their glass table.

The kid watched the cartoon with full attention. Photo source: TikTok/@giszlife

Source: UGC

Father's creative babysitting

The boy stayed on his back under the table and watched the cartoon through the transparent glass.

Many people who reacted to the video praised the man's thoughtfulness in taking care of the child.

Watch the video below:

Netizens are impressed with da's babysitting hack

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 30,000 likes.

euqinahs1 said:

"Dad is genius, eyeland Eyewear lost a future customer..."

Sky blue said:

"Dads are so freaking creative."

Nyaka said:

"Albert Einstein has nothing on him."

Rhea Baptiste said:

"Wow... I learn from tik tok everyday... this is brilliant!"

Phil said:

"Guilty of this as dad but his 6 knows how to use tablet batter then me."

thatpretty_palesa said:

"Dads will always make the impossible possible."

Brie said:

"Aww so precious and good job dad they find the creatively ways to entertain babies."

Latonya young said:

"Mann this got to be the most genius idea of the dads club yet."

Tanica said:

"Dads just have a magic that can’t be put into words."

Source: Legit.ng