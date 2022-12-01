One family is losing the fight to cancer which means a mother, wife, daughter, friend, aunty, and so much more will soon be lost

TikTok user Taylor Odlozil shared a video of his terminally ill wife preparing their young son for her death

Seeing this video shattered thousands of hearts, leaving many praying for a miracle in the comments

No mother wants to even think of the day they will no longer be with their babies… let alone spend days, weeks and months preparing them as they know the day is coming. One strong momma has had to do this as cancer is slowly killing her, and they have now run out of options.

TikTok user Taylor Odlozil's wife is dying from cancer, and they are trying to prepare their son for when she is gone. Image: TikTok / Taylor Odlozil

Cancer is a silent killer, and there is no foolproof treatment. This mother has tried everything to beat it so that she can live her life with her loved ones, but unfortunately, cancer is winning the battle.

TikTok user Taylor Odlozil shared a video of his wife lying on the bed with their precious son, letting him know that she will ALWAYS be in his heart. Knowing that one day this will be all that he can tell his son... is crippling the dedicated father and husband.

Absolutely heartbreaking!

“My heart is breaking. #cancer #grief #hospice #yellowstonetv #family #heartbroken”

Social media users pray for the family as they weep in the comments

@JuanitaGabaldon said:

“Dear Heavenly Father we’re asking for a miracle for this beautiful mother We KNOW you can bring healing!”

@Laurel said:

“As a mother I can't even imagine having these conversations ”

@YouWishYouKnew said:

“Have her write him letters for all his future birthdays and graduations and wedding. ❤️❤️❤️”

@kailey said:

“I’m sobbing as a mom of a little boy, this hit close to home. I’m so sorry. I will keep you and your family in my prayers.”

@Itzel said:

“I am bawling my eyes, may god bless you and your family. Prayers ”

