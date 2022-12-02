Grace has found an 11-year-old boy whose parents abandoned him, and he had to sleep on the street for days

Dele Momodu, whose attention was brought to the boy's plight, swung into action and put him in an orphanage home

Hours after he posted about the boy, a good Samaritan reached out from the US, wanting to sponsor the kid's education

A Nigerian statesman and owner of Ovation, Dele Momodu, shared photos of an 11-year-old boy on his Instagram page after a person reached out to him on the kid's behalf.

According to the person, the boy's parents abandoned him. His mother, who wanted to go into prostitution, saw him as baggage to her profession.

Many people praised Dele Momodu for sharing the boy's story. Photo source: @delemomoduovation

Boy rescued from homelessness

For days, the boy slept on the street and in uncompleted buildings without hope. After Momodu shared his story, helpers came, and his life changed. The Ovation magazine boss said a person from America agreed to sponsor the kid's education.

Hours after his initial post, he shared a transformation photo of the boy and how his life is changing with the help coming for him. Before the sponsorship came, Momodu immediately placed the boy in an orphanage home.

See his initial post below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

omoaderac said:

"God keep blessing you Sir, thanks for thinking."

adesholamuideenolalekan said:

"Uncle D, I'm not surprised with this. Humanity first is your second name."

bukkyojomu said:

"He will definitely grow to fulfill that glory and destiny in him. God bless you sir."

louisaokoro256 said:

"Lucky child. God bless Chief Monody, the person who contacted you and the orphanage proprietor. Thank you for your charity work. Account number is noted for action."

ade4sure1985 said:

"You will never no sorrow in your life, because those cares for someone God cares for them."

