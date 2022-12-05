It is a period of mourning for a 21-year-old Nigerian lady who has lost her husband, making her a young widow

The lady, identified as Chinechere, revealed that she got married at the age of 20 and gave birth at the age of 21

As their local custom demands, the hair of the lady was shaved by a group of women as she mourned

A young Nigerian lady simply identified as Chinechere has expressed sadness on social media following the death of her husband.

The 21-year-old lady became a young widow just barely a year after she walked down the aisle.

She got married at the age of 20. Photo Credit: TikTok/@irenechinechere

According to her, she delivered her child at the age of 21 as well. The lady, who is in a mourning mood, shared a clip on TikTok of her current state.

A group of women helped shave her hair as local custom dictates. She penned a painful message as she bade her late hubby final goodbye. Her message reads:

"Babe I don't know what to say but i believe that God knows the best when I close my eyes the thought of how we started is the only thing and I recall but who am I to question God you will always remain in my heart ❤️Rest in peace love."

Watch the video here.

Social media reactions

user9071774092984 said:

"Na becos she young and no Wan talk... People don't shave hair again na."

May'sheart3096 said:

"It's shall be well my sister have hope, when there is hope life is there and when there is life there is hope."

happidamsel21 said:

"I reject this situation for my self and anyone else in lord's name Amen."

Nwatabuteike 1 na Nnewi north said:

"So painful take heart dear God dey don't loose hope choose to remarry or to stay the family you are still young."

Chukwueke Clare said:

"I still don’t like the fact of scraping hairit already hurts already."

Baby doll 1 said:

"Thanks love respecting your man many thinks hair cutting is bad that's why many of us suffering coz lack of respect to the departed ones."

