A young man, Emmanuel Ugbebor, who worked as a mechanic apprentice, has shown how very happy he is to be graduating

In a video, the happy young lad shared a throwback photo that captured how he kept pushing on when the journey was hard

Many Nigerians who reacted to his video thronged his comment section with messages of congratulations

A young Nigerian man, Emmanuel Ugbebor, who worked as a mechanic apprentice for years for his boss, has finally graduated and is ready to be on his own.

In a video Emmanuel shared on TikTok, he showed people a throwback photo that captured him looking tired while he was still under his boss' mentorship.

Many people wished the young man well in his future endeavour. Photo source: TikTok/@deglorious1

Apprentice got his freedom

On the man's freedom celebration, he was dressed in an orange shirt and blue jeans as he showed off his certificate.

Emmanuel also spoke to the guests who came to rejoice with him. One of the photos he shared showed the moment his boss prayed for him while he knelt.

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate mechanic apprentice

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 800 comments with more than 10,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Rita benard said:

"Congratulations dear, hustle must pay."

sharpsugar154 said:

"Congratulations more grace."

Olamilekan said:

"Congratulations, I wish you success in all your endeavors."

Zubby Sonia said:

"Congratulations dear ...keep being focus .... u will get there."

user3541625757219 said:

"May your way be sure may you succeed where others fail I'm happy for you congratulation."

user7047936885398 said:

"Congratulations! May the Lord bless tge work of ur hand IJN!"

herroyalmajestya said:

"Congrats dear. The way am so happy for you, Congrats."

