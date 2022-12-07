A daring pretty Nigerian lady took the bull by the horns after coming across an okada man that tickled her fancy

She made the first move, telling him of her love for him and cajoling the shy motorcyclist into doing the same

Afterwards, the lady gave him cash, a gesture the bike man appreciated in a video that got Nigerians talking

A Nigerian lady caused a stir on social media after she professed love to an okada man.

A TikTok video showed her interacting with the shy motorcyclist before she opened up about her love for him.

She professed love to him. Photo Credit: TikTok/@annie_khalie29

Source: UGC

The shy man turned his face away as she caressed him, urging him to tell her he loves her too.

Bowing to her demand, the okada man professed love to her and was handed N20 by the lady immediately.

He took it with gratitude as the lady left the scene.

Social media reactions

Invextor_lightning said:

"Werey don lost transport the toast bike man."

Official Dembaba said:

"But the guy cute na money remain."

Drey said:

"Somebody go use you play like this also."

korex_1 said:

"Is that 20 naira or what? wait how much una dey take bike."

lattojnr12 said:

"Dude will tell all his friends but they won't believe.

"And he will dream bout this."

Onyeka xD said:

"Bro is getting his feelings played with."

KechoManCODM/PUBGM said:

"If na MAN do am now .. e go turn problem."

Pretty Nigerian lady professes love to a 'shoemaker'

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Nigerian lady had professed love to a footwear fixer.

In a short video the lady shared on TikTok, she could be seen expressing love for the shoemaker as he worked on her footwear.

She held his face in her hands and went as far as attempting to give him a kiss but then retreated. The lady kept on disturbing the shoemaker with her 'message of love', but he kept his cool.

At a point, a smile spread across the man's face as he blushed hard at the lady's increasing advances towards him.

Source: Legit.ng