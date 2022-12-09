A Nigerian man has shared how he found out that his ex-girlfriend was unfaithful in their relationship

The lady came apologising after she was put in a family way by a married man she had cheated with

The man lamented that she wouldn't have been sorry if she had not got pregnant for the married fellow

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A Nigerian man ended things with his girlfriend after finding out that she not only cheated on him but is pregnant for a married man.

The man shared his breakup story after Twitter influencer Shola advised men not to fall for their cheating partners who apologise when caught, saying they would have continued if not apprehended.

His girlfriend got pregnant for a married man. Photo Credit: Image Source, Twitter/@itsSh0la

Source: UGC

The man said his ex-girlfriend only got sorry for her unfaithfulness in their relationship because she was pregnant.

His ex's apology as contained in a Whatsapp conversation was shared by Shola on Twitter who decried that it would be hard for the man to ever trust women going forward.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In the chat, the lady named Itunu confessed to still loving her estranged boyfriend named Emma, admitting that she regrets her action.

She said she found out about her pregnancy in September. Defending her action, the lady said she actually showed Emma's picture to the married man and that she didn't cheat on him purposely.

See the tweet below:

Social media reactions to leaked chat

@Eastsidempress said:

"If she wasn't caught, it would have been a different story. There won't even be a story."

@Davidclint146 said:

"He’s lucky na…at least she no lace the pikin for him necksome babes go put the pikin for him neck and he go cater for the pikin till the man come claim am…men de suffer bro."

@MosesIbhas said:

"Before Emma forgive her of which he wouldn't share with us, I want to ask her what was her business with a married man in the very first place? Cheating is just a cruise these days, may God help this decaying generation."

@dmsdeking1 said:

"The act of infidelity is something that does not speak well to anyone’s character. No matter the circumstance, it’s not an accident and in most cases, the cheater is only sorry when caught. Unfortunately, anyone involved suffers the repercussions of the liar’s actions."

@teejay347t said:

"An ex of mine was dating a guy after she went back for HND. Asked her if she’s got anyone else bt she said NO. A friend gist me tho. Well,I ask her again nd she succumb so I literally told her to keep the relationship while I legit served her a breakup with deserving distance."

@starc_hitect said:

"Never forgive a cheating partner, nothings changed. It's like re watching a movie when you already know how the movie ends. The same."

Man finds out his bae of 3 years is married

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a man had found out that his girlfriend got married.

Linguist and editor Maazi Ogbonnaya Okoro shared the man's painful Whatsapp chats on Facebook, wherein he narrated what actually happened.

In the chat, the man said his bae, Chidera, told him that her sister was getting married. The unsuspecting boyfriend took his woman shopping in Onitsha market on a Tuesday and Wednesday to get her ready for the occasion.

This was as the lady told him that the traditional wedding was on that same Friday and the white wedding on Saturday.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng