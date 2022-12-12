Addah Doebele, a single mother of seven children, who grew up believing that she was so ugly, has shared how she finally found love

The Christian woman said that she grew up with her mother after they were abandoned by her father

She was taken advantage of by a man at age 15, left her first marriage with three kids at age 22 and entered another one

Putting naysayers to shame, a single mother of seven found love in a man who not only adored her but never abused her verbally or physically like in her previous marriages.

Addah Doebele from Busiya in Kenya began hustling from age 12 to support her mother who struggled to make ends meet as her father dumped them.

She got used to being told that she was ugly. Photo Credit: YouTube/Afrimax

Speaking with Afrimax, Addah said she grew up believing she was the ugliest person, no thanks to verbal abuse suffered in her first and second marriages. In her words:

"Once in a while, I would accidentally look at the windows and I would see myself there and I would see a monster, a very ugly person looking up at me, looking back at me because I believed it in my mind."

Addah's first marriage

Addah revealed that she was ra*ped by a man at the age of 15 and eventually became his third wife.

But she suffered verbal abuse from the man and his first wife. At the age of 22, she walked away with three children.

According to her, the abuses became intense. Her estranged hubby often told her that she was ugly.

Addah's second marriage

The mother of three eventually settled down with a young man but who soon began abusing her too. He also told her that she was so ugly and that no man would marry her.

Their marriage produced four kids. The mother of seven said she eventually walked away from the marriage as well.

Years later, in 2011 precisely, she found love on a dating site in a rich white man. He not only proposed to her but married her. He would later pass away after 10 years of marriage.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Rosalind Pinder said:

"What a beautiful testimony. Sadly she had to live her young life with such hardship. God always has a plan."

Sally Asantewaa said:

"Wow, such a beautiful testimony. May God continue to bless you and everyone reading this. Thank You Abba Father."

Marva Sampson said:

"She is not ugly she is a great lady May the good lord continue to bless and keep her and her family safe from Jamaica."

Lady Pink Bags Etc said:

"This is almost exactly how I grew up. I was told I was ugly, and I would never amount to anything. I dealt with it all as best as I could on my own. The wounds are deep and the scars are many. I am 60 years old now and take one day at a time. Blessings and prayers to this beautiful woman."

