A mother has used anointing oil to anoint everyone in her household, but she also did not forget her dog

In the video posted on Monday, December 12, the mum said she anointed the dog since its eyes 'were standing'

Less than 24 hours later, other TikTok users are reacting to the hilarious video which currently has 69 comments

A TikTok lady has posted a video of her mum anointing people at home, including their dog.

The video which currently has over 18,000 views was posted on Monday, December 12 by Idaji Sarah.

The mum said the dog's eyes were 'standing' hence the anointing. Photo credit: TikTok/@saidabo.

Source: UGC

Sarah showed when her mother put the anointing oil on her forehead and did a sign of the cross.

Mum who anointed her dog goes viral

The mum also went ahead to anoint one of her children who was at home the same way she did for Sarah.

Sarah's mother did not stop there as she also rubbed the anointing oil on their dog.

The dog looked confused, but the woman said its eyes 'were standing' when she was asked why she had to anoint a dog.

A lot of TikTok users have been stunned by the video as they took to the comment section to say how the woman reminds them of their own mothers.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Jasmine said:

"Have miss my own mum."

@ptyrese33 commented:

"Mummy no be lie... the dog eye stand."

@Godgirl bills said:

"Lol mom no lie abeg nah true talk."

@UrBbygurl said:

"Your mom is funny."

@johndunamis940 reacted:

"Your mom is very funny just like my mom."

@Loner said:

"Nobody is talking about her voice."

@Christabel Matthew said:

"My mom every morning and night."

@agbajie_favoirite commented:

"Trust nobody not even your dog."

@essienutibeaugust said:

"My mum at 1am."

@Girl lyk chacha said:

"This is my mom."

Source: Legit.ng