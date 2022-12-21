A video of a lady showing how she moves around with her braids has gone viral on social media

In the trending clip, the lady who sports a very long braided hairstyle is seen carrying them in a bag

This comes weeks after she went viral for flaunting the braids which were several feet long

For some people, the beauty in creativity lies in how much of a conversation starter it can be.

A lady recently got social media users buzzing with reactions after sharing a video of how she rocks her braids.

Photos of the lady carrying her braids. Credit: @mufasatundeednut

Recall in November, the lady had gone viral on social media for showing off the several feet-long chunky blonde braids, sparking mixed reactions.

Well, in another video which has surfaced online, the same lady shares how she carries her interesting braids.

In the clip shared by @mufasatundeednut, the lady is seen carrying the braids in her tote handbag before proceeding to upturn the bag, dumping the bulky hair on the floor.

Watch the video below:

Internet users react as lady with long braids carries hairstyle in handbag

mushi_nana:

"Rapunzel is that you??!!"

iamsexysteel:

"Wait make dog pursue u first ‍♂️"

iam_ugob:

"Make she no just cross ojuelegba if not she go carry kodo go back home while people wey benefit go dey celebrate with their human hair. Normally this hair fit reach 8 people for this Christmas oo. "

9jagistblog1:

"Na real Ozuor. Hairdresser suppose flog this one commot for her shop."

_darkskingurl_:

"Few are roaming but many are mad."

niellablaz_:

"Sometimes Nigerian madness comes in handy in cases like this, make we tie hair to Tyre of bike."

ogeisagoodgirl:

"It’s the hairdresser that even made that type of hair I blame."

marthydaniel:

"Torture torture tortureeeeeeeeeeeee"

milly_67889:

"Na who plate am I blame."

