A woman who recently lost her husband, Alex, shared one of the few beautiful moments they shared while he was alive

In the viral video, the woman woke her husband up as she tricked him into believing he was late for work

Alex stood up immediately, got dressed up without bathing and still had time to kiss their child goodbye

A short video shared by a wife whose hubby, Alex, passed away has shown the moment she went to wake him up hours before his work time.

Telling him that he was late for work as a way to prank the man, he jumped up from the bed, wore his shirt and started getting ready.

The woman cherished the moments she and her husband spent together. Photo source: TikTok/@lechannahx

Wife pranked husband

When the woman told him that she was only joking, the man was "mad" as he laughed at the woman's mischief.

Many people who reacted to the video wished the woman fortitude to bear the huge loss of her lovely husband.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

tiana said:

"i watched this, thought it was cute and i laughed and then i saw the caption, i am so sorry for your loss."

Marius Svarca said:

"You can tell he was and would of been the best dad a true role model, tired yet ready to provide for his family with a smile.. sorry for your loss."

Leeann said:

"I remember watching this. I am so sorry for your loss."

lindsay said:

"My heart broke when I read the caption, so sad. Sending you love and strength. I hope it's beautiful up there Alex."

Shola's Life Stories said:

"That child was sleeping like he's paid the rent...AND done a full day's work."

Inked_Ginger32 said:

"I remember this video when you first posted its what made me follow you. so sorry for your loss sending you all the love in the world."

333light&love said:

"Aww beautiful moments to treasure forever im so sorry for your loss thinking of you & ur beautiful little girl at this very difficult time."

M Jaè said:

"Oh my god I remember seeing this when you first posted it. I’m so sorry."

