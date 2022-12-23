A girl who tried her best to comfort her brother when he was crying and failed became emotional in a video

In another report, a lady was very happy that her mother finally gave her a sibling after 21 years she was born

A mother who thought of the best way to punish her children for fighting made them sing a song about love

While many believe that love should naturally be among family members, it is not every day one sees such on display in online clips.

In recent days, videos showing love among siblings have stirred massive reactions online as people praised parents for nurturing such.

A lady showed how she bonded with her sibling who many always think is her daughter. In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at three instances where sibling love reigned supreme.

1. Mother makes her children sing

A mother who caught her four children fighting taught them the need to forgo rivalry for love. She instructed them to sing.

Making them stand in front of her like students making a presentation, the kids sang I Love You, You Love Me with frowns.

Despite the fact that they were singing and crying, they held each other's hands and gave themselves kisses.

2. 21-year-old lady with a toddler sibling

A Nigerian lady who has been an only child for a very long time said that she was very happy when her mother gave birth to a sibling after over two decades.

Many people who could relate to her story said that being the only child is not so much fun as they hope they get siblings too.

In a video she shared, the lady revealed that when people see them together, they always think she is the girl's mother.

3. Girl tired to calm crying brother

The demonstration of love among two toddlers stirred up discussions on the importance of kids growing up in a home filled with love.

As the boy was crying, his sister went to calm him by offering a hug and kiss. When he rejected them and saw how his action hurt his sister, he stopped crying and hugged her.

