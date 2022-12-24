A lady was treated to a double surprise after she stepped out of the hospital following her discharge from the medical centre with her newborn

The first surprise was her family members showing up outside the hospital to celebrate her discharge and child's safe delivery

Amid the jubilation and excitement, her man who had been with her all through popped the marriage question

A video of a marriage proposal in front of a hospital has sent social media into a frenzy.

The lady got the surprise proposal from her man as they left the hospital after being discharged with their surviving newborn.

It was a heartwarming moment.

Source: UGC

The engaged lady's mum who shared a video of the lovely moment on TikTok narrated that her daughter had actually delivered a set of twins on July 21, 2022.

Sadly one of the twins, a girl, didn't pull through. She said the other twin, a boy named A’sir, made it and was finally discharged with his mum in December.

As her daughter and her boyfriend left the hospital premises, family members showed moral support by cheering and celebrating them.

They gathered around outside quite to the shock of the lovebirds who shed tears. A man went on to pray for the new mum and her man.

She then took the floor and appreciated the well-wishers. Her man spoke next. It was while he was speaking that he made the surprise marriage proposal.

Social media reactions

Felicia Monique said:

"I’m heart breaks for their loss but I know with their amazing support system they will be cared for. Love to see them feel joy in this moment!!"

Tiyana Makeup Mogul Mentor said:

"Every day I get on this app to cry it was so beautiful to see how much support the couple has. God bless."

ruby said:

"So much love."

niquajenkins387 said:

"Seee that’s why ion watch tic tok early I just woke up and I’m crying! Thank you God for this blessing! I speak continued blessings upon your family."

Britt said:

"I’m bawling such a blessing to have the support system that you do. Praying for your healing! God bless you all."

Aunye said:

"The amount of support this couple has is amazing. They don’t even know how much they’re helping the parents mentally and emotionally."

