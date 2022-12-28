A beautiful lady who recently returned to Nigeria from a UAE city is seeking the help of netizens in getting a place to stay

The youth returned to the West African country empty-handed after staying in Dubai for the past 15 years

The lady shared her current location in Lagos and what she did in Dubai for a living all those years

A young abroad returnee has appealed to netizens to help her get a place to live in.

The lady had gone viral after revealing that she returned to Nigeria from Dubai after 15 years with nothing.

The lady says she needs help. Photo Credit: TikTok/@goldensarah0

She had in the same viral TikTok post expressed her desire to find a good husband in Nigeria. However, in a new post, she begged netizens for help, saying that she is presently in a Lagos hotel.

"I just arrived from Dubai to Lagos hotel...Inbox me for location if you have interest. I need a place to stay. Help a sister," wording she penned on her video reads.

She shared snaps and clips showing the hotel room and herself in an elevator. The lady opened up that she worked as a call girl abroad.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

user6371286669519 said:

"I dey aba, come down to Aba, I want to take u serious,i dont momd whatever u have being through in the past."

Rekonmendservices said:

"Come to cyprus, update full here and I can assist you get here in two weeks."

AMG Quame Gawucho said:

"I'm from Australia but i return back to Ghana just follow me back or text me private."

Jessica Monday813 said:

"Go to lkeja look for girl hostel... you can stay dere...it 7k weekly you pay...is better dear..."

Caroline Okoro said:

"Please you could put your self in more trouble are your parents not in Lagos or somewhere in Nigeria."

OfficialZaddy said:

"Just go to my DM and text me your location am in Nigeria as well so we can party together."

Daniel Princes78money bills said:

"All dis men that are coming back from different countries should leave me oo ah men sha, babe be smart o."

