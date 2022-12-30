A lady has purchased a new house for herself after successfully selling 20 iPhones she collected from her lovers

The lady was said to have demanded the phones from the men and they bought them for her only for her to resell them

The hair-raising story has sparked massive reactions on Twitter after it was shared by a user named Kalu Ajah

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Criticisms have trailed the story of a young lady who sold the 20 iPhones bought for her by her lovers and used the money to buy a house.

The lady was said to have demanded the phones from her boyfriends and she actually got them.

The young lady convinced her boyfriends to buy her the 20 iPhones which she sold and bought a house. Photo credit: Tim Robberts, Douglas Keister and Bloomberg/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Once in possession of the iPhones, she traded them and bought a new house for herself in what people have called a miracle.

Story of a lady who sold 20 iPhones she got from her boyfriends

Twitter user, Kalu Ajah who posted his reaction on the platform said it was the craziest story he read in 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

His words:

"My craziest story I read in 2022? lady told her 20 plus boyfriends she wanted a new iPhone. She got phones, sold them, bought a house."

Chinese lady who sold 20 iPhones

A check by YEN.com.gh confirms that the original story went viral in 2016 and was posted by the BBC. It confirmed that the story indeed happened in China and the lady was simply identified by the pseudonym, Xiaoli.

According to the story, Xiaoli is not from a rich background, so she cooked up an interesting method to buy a house for her parents.

Xiaoli sold all of the iPhone 7s, which were the latest in 2016 to Hui Shou Bao at £14,500 (about GH₵181,500 today).

Hui Shou Bao, a mobile phone recycling company confirmed buying the phones from the young lady.

See Ajah's post below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@iamincolet said:

"Obtaining money under false pretense."

@ChidoAnyanwu90 commented:

"Women are very industrious and have great business acumen. Well played by her."

@sweetborah said:

"One person, more than 20 boyfriends? These girls are now miracle workers."

@dino_ugo commented:

"She's actually smart."

Ghanaian Woman Says She Will Not Abandon Her Boyfriend For $1 Million: “I Love Him So Much”

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a woman confessed to loving her boyfriend and that not even $1 million could separate them. A woman who stated that she would rather stay with her present lover than go in for $1 million has received mixed responses from netizens. The young woman claimed in an interview that cash could not replace her love for her partner. Netizens have expressed a variety of views on the situation, with some claiming that she spoke too quickly.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng