CEOs Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong attended a couple's wedding in the Ashanti Region of Ghana

The pair adorned regal Kente to the traditional wedding and rocked tuxedos with fine cuts to the wedding reception

Beautiful videos from the lavish ceremony the Ghanaian business titans and millionaires have popped up

Ghanaian business titans Osei Kwame Despite and his close associate Ernest Ofori Sarpong graced a couple's wedding in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The CEO of the Despite Group of Companies and the owner of Special Ice Company adorned regal Kente for the union of Richard and Diana.

In a video shared on cocktails_essentials_gh, the media titans are seen making an entrance with other quests to the couple's wedding.

Video emerges as Despite and Ofori Sarpong attend a couple's wedding. Photo credit: cocktails_essentials_gh.

Source: Instagram

There was a display of rich Ghanaian culture at the ceremony, where the duo looked dashing in their traditional ensemble.

Another video showed the pair in a well-cut tux at the wedding reception. Osei Kwame Despite and Ofori Sarpong were filmed taking their seats.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh